Avaya Cloud Office Launched in Ireland

29 Sep 2020 | 09.59 am

Avaya and RingCentral have expanded cloud technology services in Europe, with new solutions now available in Ireland, France and the Netherlands.

Avaya and RingCentral are expanding Avaya Cloud Office (by RingCentral), bringing cloud-based unified communications to enterprise, mid-market and SME businesses in Ireland.

“There has never been a more important time for communication and collaboration solutions that enable people to work from anywhere and across a wide range of devices,” said Aidan Furlong (pictured), country general manager with Avaya Ireland.

“Businesses looking to optimise their remote working ability will be able to put Avaya Cloud Office to work immediately and will reap the benefits of a connected and collaborative workforce.”

This geographic expansion of Avaya Cloud Office follows the launch of the solution in Canada, the UK, and Australia in June, and the United States in March.

Avaya’s Cloud Office solution has also been boosted with new features, such as branded videos and desktop apps, usage analytics and enhanced security features.

“The need for modern cloud communications has only become more pronounced since we jointly launched Avaya Cloud Office in March 2020, with many organisations realising the benefits of a powerful UCaaS solution,” said to Phil Sorgen, chief revenue officer at RingCentral.

“Avaya Cloud Office helps meet the communications needs of these organisations, and we continue to see adoption as we roll it more broadly worldwide. We look forward to expanding the ability of our joint European customers to take advantage of these capabilities.”