Avant Money And EIB Partner For Green Home Loans

Avant Money and the European Investment Bank are providing a pool of €75m for ‘green loans’ for homeowners to upgrade their dwellings.

The loans are designed to help cut energy bills and carbon emissions, and Ireland is the first country to see this implementation of the EU’s Private Finance for Energy Efficiency scheme.

The funding will be managed by Avant Money and provided to borrowers through the An Post Green Hub, which provides personal loans and advice for eligible home energy improvement projects.

Only private residential homeowners can apply for the loans, which can be used for energy efficiency and renewable energy investments, such as insulation upgrades, replacing windows and doors, installing heat pumps, combo-boilers, or solar panels.

An Post financial services director John Rice said: “An Post is committed to supporting Ireland’s ambitious National Climate Action Plan by enabling householders to make their homes more energy efficient and more comfortable, with affordable finance at a market-leading rate, expert advice and end-to-end Green Hub project support.”

Avant, which took over MBNA’s credit card business and is now expanding its offering in Ireland after a rebrand as Avant Money, is owned by Spanish banking group Bankinter and employs 250 staff.

Photo: Christian Kettel Thompsen (centre) with Sean Sheehan (left) and John Rice. (Pic: Jason Clarke)