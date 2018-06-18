Avanade Establishes Dublin Office

18 Jun 2018 | 10.42 am

A joint venture established by Accenture and Microsoft is to start operations in Ireland and intends to create 100 jobs in its first phase here.

Avanade provides digital and cloud services along with business and design solutions based on the Microsoft platform, and now has more than 30,000 affiliated professionals who, it says, provide digital, IT and advisory services to clients all over the world across a range of industries including retail, banking and healthcare.

The company will initially be based in Dublin’s Grand Canal Square at the existing Accenture offices. Country manager Graham Healy said: “We have a tremendous opportunity to bring the most innovative thinking and capabilities to our clients. Longer term, my goal is to position Avanade as the leading digital innovator in Ireland.”

Accenture Ireland managing director Alastair Blair added: “Our clients are constantly looking for new ways to understand and serve their customers and to create new markets and products. Together Avanade, Accenture and Microsoft can help companies to harness the power of the cloud and artificial intelligence to drive their digital strategies.”

Avanade said it wants to recruit people who “have a passion” for Microsoft technologies and whose skills reflect market trends. Right now, for Avanade, areas like CRM, digital, cloud and AI are of particular interest. IT specialists with these skills are encouraged to visit the Avanade website to check for open roles.

Healy comes from a senior role in sales with Accenture, which is the majority partner in the JV. Healy was a managing director in Accenture’s health and public service practice in Europe, Middle East and Africa, with previous experience in business development, alliance management, and technology consulting.

Photo (l-r): Graham Healy, Aisling Curtis of Microsoft, Darren Hardman of Avanade and Alastair Blair. (Pic: Shane O’Neill, SON Photographic)