Auxilion Expands Networking Division

26 Nov 2020 | 09.44 am

Auxilion is to hire ten networking consultants and engineers for an expanded networking division that will be headed by Ciaran Meehan.

The company, which provides IT consulting, implementation and managed services, says it is targeting €6m revenue from the €160m networking market over the next three years.

Chief executive Philip Maguire said: “Covid-19 has pressed the accelerator even further on remote working and digital transformation, and despite encouraging news on the vaccine front we strongly believe that the move to a new hybrid workplace will continue post-pandemic. This has placed unprecedented strains in terms of security and governance in relation to corporate and public sector networks.”

Meehan comes to Auxilion from a position as country manager for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Pointnext Services. Auxilion has close connections to HPE and uses many of its networking solutions.

HPE managing director Maeve Culloty added: “The combination of Silver Peak and Aruba presents the Irish public and private sectors with greater choice than ever in terms of networking solutions. The addition of a respected indigenous IT services organisation such as Auxilion will enhance our ability to bring recently announced networking technologies for management of the new hybrid workplace to the Irish market.”

Auxilion plans to launch its Aruba offering in Ireland through a series of remote seminars on Aruba ClearPass. Details will be available on LinkedIn here.

Pic: Susan Jeffries