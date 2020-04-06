06 Apr 2020 | 09.00 am

Quadient’s automated, multichannel communications solutions help businesses save on time and cost, as well as minimising errors

In an ever more demanding and customer-driven world, speaking to your customers properly has never been more important. They want to feel valued, and when they tell you how they want to be spoken to they expect to be listened to straight away. This can cause confusion leading to mistakes in a mailroom, particularly if there are multiple departments contacting the same people.

Since GDPR took effect, it’s especially important that customers are communicated with in the way they wish, which has brought with it further interest from people around how their data is stored and shared.

Automation Advantage

Automation is an increasingly popular way to improve mail management processes, while saving time and costs, and eliminating the human error risks that can result in serious data breaches. Automation helps companies to break away from a one-for-all message and tailor communications individually to different people. Interestingly, companies that use automation report time savings of three hours per day when compared with manually prepared mail shots.

Quadient, formerly Neopost, has long been at the forefront of mailing technology in Ireland. Based in Dublin, the company provides solutions for physical and digital mail processing. Originally a leading franking machine and office equipment provider, in recent years Quadient has evolved into a digital communications provider.

Output Management Software

“Our customers are increasingly looking for multichannel communication solutions,” says Clare Conlin, Business Process Automation Manager with Quadient Ireland. “Output Management Software (OMS) is one such solution. The OMS platform gives users full control over the preparation, enhancement and distribution of documents through multiple channels. It automates business processes, provides enhanced security and leads to significant cost reductions for businesses.

“OMS is especially suited to automate and speed up the handling of documents like invoices, statements and letters,” Conlin explains. “It allows you to send documents over multiple channels relevant to the recipients’ wishes. What’s more, it can also significantly reduce postage costs by merging documents for the same recipient.

“For example, where a customer might have previously been receiving four letters each month in four envelopes, they now receive one. Automation platforms such as OMS also remove human error concerns that can arise from manually and repetitively filling lots of envelopes.”

Targeted Messages

Conlin urges businesses to ask themselves if they have the right tools in place to provide the level of security and control that ensures they only send the right communication to the right customer at the right time.

Sending customers targeted, personalised messages at the right time and via the right channel is key to driving customer engagement and satisfaction, and using automation keeps it safe. Companies who get it right are able to build lasting relationships, which can impact on revenue and business growth.

Pictured: Clare Conlin, Business Process Automation Manager with Quadient