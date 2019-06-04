04 Jun 2019 | 07.58 am

Sponsored Content

J.P. Johnson (pictured) of By streamlining their practices, effective businesses maximise their ability to deliver benefits to customers and stay ahead of the pack, explains(pictured) of PlanetVerify

SMEs embrace a variety of digital solutions. But as the world of business evolves, it pays to ask searching questions of key administrative practices, especially if you seek optimum market results. Do your digitised systems offer the best way to solve your problems? Are they cost effective, fully integrated and truly secure? For organisations that process sensitive personal data, these key questions demand answers.

Busy HR departments have long known the advantages of digitalisation. They’ve shown how supplementing paper-based documentation with digital processes yields measurable results. Yet, considerable performance bottlenecks remain. That’s because balancing multiple communication channels and diverse data formats has real limitations. This is especially evident within HR, where collecting and storing personal data generates constant demands.

Data Processing Delays

Personal data often arrives sporadically, and it takes time to check attachments or documents and collect everything together in one place. GDPR and security issues add to the administrative overheads, especially for sensitive data like identity documents and bank details.

Processing data can be chaotic, time-consuming and costly. Studies show that data processing delays cost on average 23 minutes each in lost time. Across large departments, week after week, this amounts to time, money and resources poured down the drain.

What’s needed is a unified system for processing and storing sensitive data—a one-stop shop for streamlining the entire personal data maintenance process.

PlanetVerify offers a professional and compliant solution for the automated collection and storage of personal data. It operates from the cloud as a comprehensive SaaS system. It also runs on an intuitive app and delivers a powerful suite of practical utilities for the effective, secure and GDPR-compliant processing of sensitive personal data.



Its lightning fast data transfers synchronise with your current systems and automate your data process. Everything runs from a single dashboard, updated in real time, so your staff will always have access to everything they need, quickly and securely.

This means your workforce gains more time to devote to your customers because PlanetVerify frees them from time-sink distractions and makes their jobs easier. Can our smart technology solution really make a measurable difference to business efficiency? Yes, for example our HR clients tell us we save them hours in a day

Keeping Data Secure

We make data security a top priority too. Data breaches regularly hit the headlines and they harm business profitability. Tarnished reputations can take years of hard work to repair, which is why the best insurance against disaster is to lock down sensitive data from the outset.

Cyber criminals hacked 4.5 billion data records in the first six months of 2018 alone, while email remains the easiest entry point for thieves. PlanetVerify bypasses email entirely and delivers secure transfer and storage of sensitive data. Our data purge tools, SMS reminders, eSigning and anti-money laundering systems complete the ultimate integrated data processing and GDPR compliant package.

SME digitalisation automates business for greater efficiency (and ultimately profit), but PlanetVerify goes one step further. It eliminates administrative bottlenecks, streamlines and secures day to day operations, and prepares businesses for their next steps forward.

• J.P. Johnson is Senior Business Development Executive with PlanetVerify.