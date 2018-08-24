Automatic Accounting With AutoEntry

24 Aug 2018 | 03.51 pm

AutoEntry is smart OCR software that saves time on inputting into accounting packages. Gerry Byrne hears how Brendan Woods has progressed his idea

For years Optical Character Recognition (OCR) was thought of as a dumb technology. You scanned printed text and got, well, electronic text but little else. But in the past decade or so OCR applications have leapfrogged each other in their bids to integrate artificial intelligence, to a point where the sector is one of the fastest growing in business related IT.

AutoEntry, launched in 2016 by Dublin company Ocrex, is an interesting case in point. It can take scans, photos or PDFs of a supplier’s invoice, bank and credit card statements, bills, and expenses receipts and automatically post them to the correct accounts software ledger, even performing analyses of them if that is the way you have set up the system.

It can be used with popular accountancy software packages like Sage, Quickbooks, Xero and MYOB. Quickbooks reckons most users of its software don’t exploit the full value of the program software because it is too tedious to perform multiple entries, especially on line items. Automating this process means users can leverage the value of their software to a much greater extent.

Before establishing Ocrex Ltd,founder Brendan Woods (37) worked as a software developer for over a decade, spanning hospital software and financial services. From the off, Woods set out to ensure that his venture had sufficient capital to scale properly.

An early backer was his brother Enda Woods of medal specialist MMI Group, which invested €175,000. Enda Woods is also involved with Ciaran McNamara’s Signature Capital, which did very well out of another tech investment, FeedHenry, acquired by Red Hat for €63m in 2014.

To date, Signature Capital has invested €2.2m in Ocrex, and FeedHenry’s principal Cathal McGloin is also an enthusiast. He joined the Ocrex board of directors in 2014 and is non-executive chairman. In 2017, McGloin invested €225,000 in Ocrex, which had run up accumulated losses of €1.5m in the software development stage to end 2016.

According to Woods, AutoEntry is now being used by more than 2,000 accounting and bookkeeping practices worldwide, and over 50,000 SMEs have adopted the system too. Below, Woods explains the AutoEntry story in further detail.

What is AutoEntry?

A small business probably spends about €40 per month on a cloud-based bookkeeping software. But they’re probably spending ten times as much getting the information into their software, and that’s the area where we focus.

With AutoEntry, you can email invoices into the system, or you can use our App to take photos of receipts and AutoEntry captures all that info. For accountant and bookkeepers, their client might bring them a bag of receipts each quarter. So they can take the batch, scan the documents into a single PDF and upload it to AutoEntry. It will take the information and push it through to Sage, QuickBooks or whatever. Our subscription pricing depends on how many documents are processed.

When did the product officially launch?

The first product we launched in 2012 was called AutoRec. The idea was that it would automate the process of doing a manual bank reconciliation, which is a very routine practice within accountancy firms. Within three years we had up to 1,800 accounting practices across the UK and Ireland paying to use it.

The feedback from customers was that though they thought the product was great, they wanted it to be able to process invoices without having to type the invoice detail into their accounts package. We researched this idea and realised that it was a much bigger fish altogether.

We found that there were people trying to address this issue with software solutions, but we didn’t think they were doing a good job. We had already proved that we could build and sell this type of technology. So in 2014/15 we started to develop AutoEntry. It was a tough thing to do: capturing invoices and receipts is difficult, because they’re so varied in structure and style compared with bank statements. We soft launched in early 2016 and really went out selling it in April 2016.

What were some of the main challenges you had to overcome?

There are always challenges and they change as you develop. You see some challenges that you think will wipe you out, but as you go on you find ways to get through them.

At the early stages, it was just myself and my CTO Michael Daly, who is an excellent developer. Although I quickly left the function of actually building the software to concentrate on sales and marketing, my programming experience has really helped me to get involved in how we cut our cloth in the business.

We relied on interns for a couple of years, and hiring skilled staff wasn’t as bad back then either. Now, in the tech space in Dublin it’s very difficult. There is not enough strong tech talent for the demand from industry. We would prefer to have it all in Dublin but it’s not financially practical. Salaries for senior software developers have probably increased by 50% in the last six years. For startups, it must be difficult, as you build a company around inexperienced developers.

We have 28 staff in Dublin, ten in the UK, ten in the US, five in Australia, and we also have operations in India. All of our senior developers, finance and marketing is based in Dublin.

What has your fundraising journey been like?

Ballpark we’ve raised about €5m so far. We have very supportive investors, people who have gone through the same sort of process and who understand the challenges that are ahead of us still. It’s great to have a mix of institutional investors and those who can identify with you and your challenges as you go along, and who can give you advice.

Raising money is hard. There’s great support at the early stages from Enterprise Ireland, LEOs and other sources, but as you get bigger it’s harder to find significant funding locally. Companies have to go looking in London, the US or elsewhere, and for some firms that also means moving to the US – Intercom is a well-known example.

The €4m funding we raised in 2017 gave us the capacity to set up in a few more locations – Australia, New Zealand, the US and Canada. However, expanding into a new market like the US is expensive. Getting set up in the first place is tough. How do you start? If you send someone over, you have to get them a visa, an office, hire some local staff etc. You can’t do this piecemeal: you need initial bulk and set things up properly, and that requires a big chunk of money.

What are the company’s plans for the next year or so?

We have loads of ideas for new products, and as we have a substantial team now we can get these things done. We’re also localising our products for new markets such as South Africa and Brazil, and we’re looking at accommodating document types such as proofs of delivery.