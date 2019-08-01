Automated Intelligence Raises £1.6 Million

01 Aug 2019 | 10.05 am

Kernel Capital has invested £750,000 in Belfast company Automated Intelligence as part of a £1.6m funding round.

The Bank of Ireland Kernel Capital Growth Fund (NI) led the fundraising, with the balance of £850,000 sourced from private investors.

Automated Intelligence has developed a data management platform called AI.DATALIFT, which the company says gives customers insight into and control over ever-increasing volumes of data. Clients include DEFRA, Crossrail and NHS trusts.

Chief executive Simon Cole said: “We have high expectations for the next 12 months and we believe we are poised to take advantage of the hard work we have been doing over the past number of years.

“The beauty of our product set is that it is not vertical-specific. We can help all customers in all sectors in all industries with their data management challenges. From a company perspective, that’s going to require growth in terms of technical capability, as we embrace more technologies and expand our use of machine learning and artificial intelligence, and we will use this investment to facilitate this key growth and to increase our market impact.”

Kernel Capital partner Allen Martin commented: “Following on from our initial investment in 2017, the company has successfully secured a number of high value contracts with new blue chip clients and expanded its strategic partner base. This investment will allow the company to build upon that success.”

Photo (l-r) Allen Martin, Simon Cole, CFO Fergus McIlduff, William McCulla of Invest NI, and Niall Devlin, Bank of Ireland.