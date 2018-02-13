13 Feb 2018 | 04.45 pm

Design software firm Autodesk is to open a new office in Dublin, which will lead to the creation of 200 jobs.

Best known for its AutoCAD design and drawing software, Autodesk’s planned Dublin office is the company’s first physical foray into Ireland. The 200 jobs, which will come on stream before the end of 2018, will include roles in finance operations, localisation and sales.

Andrew Anagnost, CEO of Autodesk, cited a number of reasons for deciding on Ireland as the location for its new operation. “We selected Dublin because of its global business environment, talent, ability to support European languages, excellent long-term cost structure, and quality of life for employees,” he said.

“Dublin is a vibrant, multicultural and creative city. These qualities align well with our brand and culture and we think Dublin will be a great fit for us.” IDA Ireland is also providing backing for Autodesk to set up its Dublin office.

The company pointed out that its design software is currently being used to build the Dublin Children’s Hospital, among other Irish projects.

Biotech Facility

Separately, pharma group MSD has announced plans to create 350 jobs at a new biotechnology facility based in Swords. Last year, MSD also announced that it was creating 330 jobs in Carlow and Cork.

The company currently operates four sites in Ireland, based in Dublin, Tipperary, Carlow and Cork. Between them, the sites employ more than 1,700 people.

MSD previously operated a Dublin facility that closed in 2017, with the loss of 570 jobs. The site of that facility is now being reused for MDS’s new plant.

News of the Dublin jobs was welcomed by Mary Rose Burke, CEO of Dublin Chamber. However, she warned that the capital’s continuing ability to attract jobs and investment depends on the availability of more skilled staff and housing. “Huge opportunity exists for Dublin to continue to win new jobs, both from firms already based here and from overseas companies looking to expand.

“Many of the staff that MSD and other companies are looking to hire are at graduate level. Therefore, it essential that accommodation in the Dublin region is both available and affordable for people of all levels. We must also ensure that our education system in Ireland continues to produce the types of worker that companies such as MSD are looking for,” Burke continued.