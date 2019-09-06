Auditors Unhappy With Datalex Accounts

06 Sep 2019 | 09.38 am

Troubled travel software company Datalex plc has published its 2018 annual report, detailing accounting irregularities that led to a cash crisis in the company.

The company has signalled that it’s not out of the woods yet, and will require an equity injection to fund operations. The Datalex share on Euronext has been suspended since 1 May 2019.

To add to its misery, Datalex revealed that on September 4 it received a termination notification from a customer. The company stated that it “strongly disputes the legality of this notice and confirms that it is engaged in discussions with the customer concerning resolution of this matter”.

Acting chairman of interim CEO Sean Corkery (pictured) commented: “To enable the business to move forward it is essential that the failings that have been exposed in recent months are comprehensively addressed and put behind us.

“A key part of this process is the publication of the 2018 annual report which lays out in great detail the financial status of the business. It addresses how the breakdown in internal controls failed to detect accounting irregularities and which have resulted in the company’s auditors Ernst & Young issuing a disclaimer of opinion.”

EY state in the annual report: “We do not express an opinion on the accompanying financial statements of the Group and Company. Because of the significance of the matters described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion section of our report, we have not been able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on these financial statements.”

In the annual report, CFO Niall O’Sullivan, appointed in June 2019, comments: “It is my view that 2018 has seen an unacceptable level of breakdown in corporate financial controls in the group with associated negative consequences.

“The management team, the board and the finance team have been determined, since the events caused by the breakdown in controls came to light, to ensure that the financial statements are as materially accurate and as transparent as possible. We fully engaged with the external audit process and confirm that all the necessary actions have and continue to be taken to address the matters referenced in the audit report.

“The disclaimed audit opinion stems from two primary sources – the breakdown in internal controls and the accounting irregularities. An additional contributing factor has been the lack of preparation for the implementation of the new accounting standard IFRS 15, which for Datalex had major implications due to the complexity of certain contractual relationships.

“A disclaimer of audit opinion is a very serious matter. As a result of the overall disclaimed opinion, the auditors are required to state that, inter alia, they have been unable to form an opinion on whether the information given in the directors’ report is consistent with the financial statements and whether the directors’ report has been prepared in accordance with the Companies Act 2014.

“In our opinion, we have exercised strict diligence to ensure that the directors’ report is consistent with the financial statements and in compliance with the Companies Act 2014, that the statement of financial position is in agreement with the accounting records.”

EY has told Datalex that they will not be seeking reappointment as the company auditor.

• Download Datalex annual report 2018

Corkery promised that at the AGM on 17 September he will provide shareholders with more details about “the in-depth transformation that has begun, our focus for the future and how we can restore the confidence of our employees, shareholders and customers”.

He added: “The group’s financial results for 2018 reflect the extent of the issues the business faced and the steps that have been taken to allow the business move forward with confidence.

“Key to this is the ongoing financial support of our largest shareholder, Dermot Desmond, who has confirmed that he will procure additional funding, subject to a number of conditions and on terms to be agreed, to meet the short-term cashflow needs of the group over the remainder of the calendar year.

“The directors intend to arrange an equity fundraising to raise sufficient proceeds for the repayment of the company’s loans and the funding of the working capital needs of the business in 2020 and beyond.

“Mr Desmond has informed the company that he will support the equity fundraising and and will also work with the company to secure underwriting of the equity fundraising. Nevertheless, we appreciate that the successful completion of an equity fundraising remains subject to significant risks.”

Corkery stated that he is confident of both the viability of the Datalex commercial model and the market opportunity. “Our focus now is to continue our transformation programme to ensure the long-term growth of the business,” he said.

The Datalex Digital Commerce platform provides airlines with a solution to drive revenue and profit as digital retailers. Customers include Air China, JetBlue Airways, Hainan Group, SAS, Philippine Airlines, Aer Lingus, Brussels Airlines, Air Transat, Air Malta, STA Travel and Trailfinders.