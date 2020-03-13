Audiovisual Sector Makes Its Case For Tax Break

13 Mar 2020 | 10.16 am

A report by PwC on the Irish film and TV sector says that tax breaks for audiovisual productions yield on average a 350% return to the economy.

The tax incentive for film and TV production is known as Section 481, after its clause in the Finance Bill, and allows for concessions to productions that spend more than 70% of the production budget in Ireland.

The PwC report, Section 481 and the Film/TV Industry: Insights on the Sector’s Contribution to the Irish Economy, says that the sector makes a “strong, positive contribution to the national economy, while demonstrating the importance of the Section 481 incentive to underpin the growth and success of domestic and international productions”.

The report was commissioned by Ardmore Studios and Troy Studios with the support of Screen Producers Ireland, Screen Ireland, Animation Ireland and Ibec Audiovisual.

The report acknowledges that with a large range of production activity receiving S481 support it is imperative that government, policy makers and taxpayers are informed of the ongoing economic contribution made to the Irish economy by the sector and the production activity benefiting from S481.

This is not possible at the moment due to the lack of easily accessible industry wide production expenditure data. Instead, PwC was charged with looking in detail at nine film and TV productions from a cross section of industry.

The industry is promising to produce a 2020 economic impact report at some stage, underpinned by a large-scale film and TV industry Economic Impact Assessment.

AV Action Plan

The report says that for the sector to remain relevant and competitive, the government must implement the recommendations of its Audiovisual Action Plan, which sets out what is needed to establish Ireland as a global hub for the production of film, TV drama and animation.

These include raising the cap of €70m on S481 incentives, infrastructural investment and increased training, and reviewing the interpretation and effectiveness of the Regional Uplift to assist development of the industry.

With global demand for audiovisual content predicted to grow by 30% within a few years, the report urges government to “recognise the potential of the sector as an engine for job creation”.

S481 tax breaks were availed of by 337 productions between 2015 and 2018, with two-thirds receiving a tax credit of under €500,000 and 18 qualifying for more than €2m. Approved S481 claims averaged €810,000.The creative documentary segment, with 94 productions, was the largest category, followed by feature film (79), television drama (56) and animation (49).

Troy Studios and Ardmore Studios chief executive Siún Ní Raghallaigh said: “Crucially, this report shows us that without the Section 481 incentive, production activity would not have taken place, and so the economic benefits to the Irish economy would not have materialised.

“Ireland’s studio facilities, producers, crews, locations and the S481 incentive combine to make Ireland a destination for large global productions that bring jobs, significant inward investment and recognition of our country as a tremendous place to produce content, but also, to develop our domestic content creation sector.”

Ronan McCabe, CEO Animation Ireland, said the collation of statistics for an annual Economic Impact Assessment is a positive development. “Animation studios are well placed to capitalise on the need for more IP driven content but will need more investment in/access to development funding to achieve this,” said McCabe. “The interpretation of the Regional Uplift legislation is a missed opportunity for the animation sector as it does not support studios in attracting and keeping talent in the regions.”

Elaine Geraghty, chief executive of Screen Producers Ireland, commented: “The qualitative and quantitative industry data in this report, coupled with specific production case studies, contributes to the development of a comprehensive picture of the significant economic, social and cultural contributions made by the Irish film and television production industry.

The full PwC report is available here.

Photo: Ronan McCabe (right) with Animation Ireland colleagues John Phelan and Moe Honan