AudioOne Partners With AdsWizz For Soundcloud Ads

04 Jun 2021 | 08.27 am

AudioOne and AdsWizz, the leading global technology provider for digital audio advertising solutions, have agreed to expand their partnership to sell audio advertising in Ireland from Soundcloud.

AudioOne director Lee Thomson (pictured) said the partnership means advertisers now have the option of targeting SoundCloud’s inventory through the AdsWizz marketplace, via AudioOne.

AdsWizz facilitates audience segment targeting, such as geo, device type, genre, language, weather, points of interest, demographic, behavioural segments and more.

Thompson added: “SoundCloud’s resonance with GenZ and millennials is unequalled in the streaming market. With two-thirds of listeners aged under 34, it’s clear that music discovery is a defining characteristic of youth culture.

“Music streaming remains the engine driving digital audio consumption in Ireland and we are delighted to be working with the pre-eminent music streaming discovery platform.”

Pierre Naggar from Adswizz commented: “Over the past year, audio has experienced rapid growth and advertisers are looking for ways to reach the highly engaged, growing audience the industry attracts with precise targeting and measurable results.

“This partnership will allow advertisers to gain access to an integrated audio solution where they can reach listeners within SoundCloud’s premium environment in a way that is accessible with advanced attribution methods.”

AdsWizz is owned by SiriusXM, and is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with a technology development hub in Bucharest.

AudioOne says it reaches over 2.5 million adults each month and gives agencies and advertisers a single buying point for the largest supply of on-demand music, digital radio and podcast content in Ireland.