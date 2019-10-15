Audi Delivers Airport Perk For Customers

15 Oct 2019 | 03.49 pm

Audi Airport Service has been launched at Dublin Airport to offer customers exclusive parking and a complimentary mini-valet.

Enhanced benefits in addition to dedicated parking for Audi customers also include an AdBlue and washer fluid top-up, full charge for electric car drivers, an Audicheck vehicle check and a free Audi gift upon departure.

Initially available on weekdays, customers book their Audi parking via www.audiairportservice.ie. The company says that customers who avail of the Audi Airport Service will also get a www.AudiCheck.ie vehicle check, a recently launched online service created to provide vehicle condition transparency to Audi drivers.

On arrival back to their vehicle, Audi customers will be notified of any software updates or product enhancement requirements which can be rectified free of charge at their local authorised Audi dealer.

Audi Ireland’s brand director Thorsten Godulla commented: “This unique service provides real added value to Audi drivers when traveling through the airport.”

Dublin Airport managing director Vincent Harrison added: “The short-term car park is very convenient and is ideal for those traveling on business or private trips. This exclusive service includes the onsite presence of the Audi Airport Service team, ensuring customers will be looked after at all times.”

The Audi spaces are located on level 3 and pricing for the concierge parking service starts at €35.

Photo: Thorsten Godull (centre) with car bark boss John Sisson and Loreto O’Byrne, Head of Advertising Sales, Dublin Airport.