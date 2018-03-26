26 Mar 2018 | 02.00 pm

Sponsored Content

The Atlantic University Alliance‘s MSc in Technology Management aims to develop business excellence through the creation, development and optimal use of technology.

The MSc in Technology Management explores topics such as innovation and entrepreneurship, and the creation, development and strategic use of new and emerging technologies in a variety of sectors. It has been described by graduates as a ‘technology MBA.’

The course is delivered over two years by blended learning. There are all day workshops one Saturday per month. Participants work in groups and independently, and modules involve a large amount of problem based project work.

The course is delivered using the flipped classroom model where the background reading is completed by the participant ahead of workshops. Then the face-to-face time is used for deeper exploration of concepts and collaborative learning. Participants typically are managers or senior specialists and have plenty of experience, so the peer to peer learning element is exceptional.

Thematic Skills

The MSc in Technology Management has two thematic streams — Innovation Management and Technology Commercialisation. The Technology Commercialisation stream caters for those with business ideas considering how best to develop their concept and bring it to market, and those working in R&D. The Innovation Management stream is particularly suitable for companies, big or small, who want to optimise their business processes, design and improve products and integrate innovations in multiple domains.

Flexible Options

These two streams are also available as individual postgraduate diplomas. Graduate of the diploma can then move on the full MSc. Individual modules on the MSc are also available on a standalone basis. This is particularly useful to deepen niche understanding, refresh-skills or to break into new areas. It’s also a very useful way of testing out a course or subject area and seeing if it is right for you.

According to Dr. Niamh Nolan at the Centre for Adult Learning & Professional Development at NUI Galway: “Our postgraduate technology management courses are popular with executives because they feel that the technological dimension of business is becoming increasingly important. This trend can only increase as digital penetration deepens in all aspects of business.”

These courses are on offer under the Atlantic University Alliance (AUA) banner, a collaboration between NUI Galway, the University of Limerick (UL) and University College Cork (UCC).