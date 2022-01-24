24 Jan 2022 | 10.15 am

The battle against inflation is poised to dominate the post-coronavirus political landscape, senior politicians, economists and academics have warned, writes John Drennan.

As the state prepares for a splurge of spending, the government expects to see the economy boom after the ending of almost two years of restrictions.

But concern is also growing over rising wages, rent inflation, fuel and energy increases and construction inflation, as the New Year has seen hikes of 20% in the cost of building materials.

After more than a decade of virtually zero inflation, Ireland is currently experiencing, at 5.5%, the highest rate for 20 years. Inflation is significantly higher when it comes to energy with petrol, diesel, gas, electricity and heating oil all up by more than 20%.

During the winter months, a hike of more than 50% in home-heating oil prices and almost 30% in gas prices will hit thousands of families hard.

Restaurants Association of Ireland chief Adrian Cummins warned: ‘The euphoria of reopening will be short-lived for hospitality unless Government have a plan for the recovery of a sector which deals with the debt and tax mountain built over the last two years plus chronic staff shortages across the industry.”

Frontline retailers are equally uneasy over the short-term economic landscape.

Duncan Graham of Retail Excellence stated: “Rising costs are a major issue for retailers this spring. Most have tried to hold prices as best they could last year but energy costs and the cost of goods from overseas markets in particular are significantly higher than a year ago.”

In an indication of the current shortage of labour, ministers are considering an amnesty on work permits for migrant workers to ensure demand is met.

The issue of inflation is also expected to dominate the Dáil courtesy of a Labour Party motion on the ‘cost of living’ crisis on Wednesday.

Labour finance spokesman Ged Nash said: “People shouldn’t have to choose between a warm house or putting food on the table, but the reality is that far too many people have been doing that this winter.”

Nash also warned the government that “headline growth rates and a record tax take means little to people who are on low, middle or fixed incomes if the euro in their pocket will not stretch as far as it once did.”

In a tweet yesterday, commentator Ed Brophy, former advisor to ex- Labour leader Joan Burton and Paschal Donohoe, expressed concerns over the capacity of modern politicians to deal with the challenges of inflation.

Mr Brophy warned: “This generation of politicians came of age amidst austerity, populism & pandemic which have galvanised a growing consensus on the role of the state. They have never had to deal with the spectre of inflation that could lay waste to these recent orthodoxies.”

Paschal Donohoe (pictured) has, in the aftermath of reopening, signalled that there will have to be a move away from Covid economics in certain areas. The finance minister said over the weekend that it will have to be wound down in the next four months because the government cannot continue to subsidise the wage bill of some employers while others are unable to find staff.

One senior government source noted: “Paschal is in a state of utter unease. He is trying to negotiate a middle way between fiscal centrism and the populist desire to let the dogs loose and damn the fiscal consequences.”