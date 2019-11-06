Atlantic Therapeutics Wins Innovation Award

06 Nov 2019 | 08.16 am

Atlantic Therapeutics in Galway has won The Irish Times ‘Innovation of the Year Award 2019’ for a solution that tackles pelvic floor muscle problems.

Large numbers of people suffer from urinary incontinence, primarily due to weakened pelvic floor muscles. Innovo is similar in style and feel to a pair of cycling shorts and works by strengthening and rebuilding the pelvic floor muscles.

Earlier this year, the company raised €28m investment ahead of a move into the US after receiving FDA approval for the Innovo technology platform. Innovo works by delivering 180 pelvic floor contractions in every 30-minute session to patients.

Atlantic Therapeutics won the Life Sciences and Healthcare category in the annual awards scheme, which attracted c.100 entries.

The company’s prize is an advertising package worth €150,000 and a scholarship for two Executive Development courses at UCD Smurfit Business School.

Based in Parkmore Business Park, Atlantic Therapeutics was founded in 2015 when it spun out of Bio-Medical Research, the company behind Slendertone.

Global product manager Danny Forde commented: “It’s a prescription-only device in the US at the moment and our aim is to achieve over-the-counter status this year. We are also up and running in a number of European markets including Ireland, the UK, France, Germany and Spain, while we recently finalised a distribution deal in Scandinavia.”

Category Award Winners

PEL Waste Reduction Equipment, based in Balla, Co. Mayo, won the Manufacturing and Design category for ‘BriteBin’, its solar-powered compacting litter bin which has ten times the volume of a standard street bin.

UL based FarmHedge won the IT and Fintech category for building a technology platform that enables farmers and agri-companies to engage in fast and personalised communication across the agriculture supply chain.

Electricity Exchange, based in Plassey, won the Sustainability category, while Auranta, a spin-out from NovaUCD, won the New Frontiers category for developing a range of animal feeds that boost the immune system.

The Irish Times Innovation Awards sponsors are Science Foundation Ireland, Enterprise Ireland, Skillnet Ireland, KPMG and UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School.

Photo (l-r): Dr Ciaran Seoighe, Science Foundation Ireland, with Atlantic Therapeutics’ Richard Allen, Danny Forde, Dr Ruth Maher, Christina Walsh and Brendan McCormack. (Pic: Conor McCabe)