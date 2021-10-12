Atlantic Aviation Acquires Lufthansa Technik Shannon

12 Oct 2021 | 10.30 am

Atlantic Aviation Group (AAG) has announced the acquisition of Lufthansa Technik Shannon from its German parent. Deal value was not disclosed.

Under the terms of the deal, c.300 Lufthansa Technik Shannon employees will join the AAG group. This will bring AAG’s total workforce to c. 740 people across sites in Shannon and Brize Norton in the UK.

However, c.180 Lufthansa Technik Shannon staff are likely to be made redundant.

AAG said the purchase will make it the largest Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) aircraft operator in Ireland.

In February, AAG announced the acquisition of Flybe’s former aviation maintenance services operations at Brize Norton, now rebranded as AAG Defence Services.

AAG chief executive Shane O’Neill (pictured) commented: “Through the acquisition of Lufthansa Technik Shannon, we will be able to service more customer fleets and offer A320 and B787 aircraft maintenance solutions. We see the expertise and experience of the LTSL team as being a hugely positive addition to our own expertise.”

Originally founded in 1962, AAG was acquired in 2015 by Patrick Jordan.

“Our goal at AAG has always been to become one of the world’s very best aviation solutions companies,” said Jordan. “I am looking to the future with confidence and excitement.”

AAG offers services in Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul, Aircraft Modifications, Continuous Airworthiness Management, Aviation Training and Defence Services.

Customers include DHL, Ryanair, ASL Airlines, Star Air, TUI Group, Jet 2, and major aircraft lessors such as GECAS, Aer Cap, Bank of America, SMBC, BBAM, Seraph, Aergo and Avolon.

Pic: Eamon Ward