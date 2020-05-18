‘At Bord Gáis Energy We’re Playing Our Part’

18 May 2020 | 11.12 am

Hello,

With Covid-19, we’re all dealing with a global pandemic of an unprecedented scale and, like many other businesses, at Bord Gáis Energy we have been doing our utmost to keep our operations running as smoothly as possible for our customers.

While these are very challenging times for us all, we take strength and heart from the incredible human response to this emergency. The heroes of our health services and so many others on the front line are leading by example as they keep our country going.

The pandemic is having a significant impact on the energy sector in Ireland. As part of the Centrica group, we are confident that we will be able to withstand this, but like every business we are being affected.

Our focus is first and foremost on the customers and communities we serve, and the colleagues we work with day-in-day-out.

We’re here to help our customers

We know some customers are concerned about paying their bills, and we’ve been doing our best to help. We are asking customers who are experiencing difficulty or are worried about bill payment to get in touch with us straight away. We are here to help, and we can set up sustainable payment plans that will ease the worry at this time. We commit to being as flexible as possible and we will work with our customers to try to find solutions.

We will not be disconnecting customers for non-payment at this time, and we have suspended our regular collection process. The price reduction that we recently announced will come into effect on 1 May. This was our second dual fuel price reduction in six months and in total will reduce bills for our residential customers by up to €100.

We’re here for our community

We understand that if you are without heat, a visit from our boiler care team is essential. Our engineers are still available for boiler breakdown repairs and we are prioritising our most vulnerable customers. For everyone’s safety, we have changed our process to include some screening questions before our engineer enters your home.

We’re working hard to continue to generate energy at our Whitegate power station in Co Cork. We recognise that ensuring a steady power supply to the grid and ultimately to our customers’ homes and businesses is critically important. Now, more than ever.

We’re here to help our colleagues

Our priority remains ensuring both the safety of our team and of our customers. Since the beginning of this emergency, we have fully equipped all office-based staff to work from home. We are also using and securing appropriate personal protective equipment for our teams who are still going into customers’ homes to do vital repairs.

I know that these are unprecedented and worrying times for us all. Yet, in a very short period, we have all adapted the way that we work and live to help in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

At Bord Gáis Energy we’re playing our part and we will continue to do so, keeping your home, your business, and your community fully powered.

Thank you and keep safe.

Catherine O’Kelly

Managing Director

Bord Gáis Energy