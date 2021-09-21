AstraZeneca To Open First Irish Factory

21 Sep 2021 | 11.07 am

AstraZeneca is to invest €307m in a new factory in Ireland, creating 100 jobs to manufacture next-generation active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The new facility, AstraZeneca’s first in Ireland, will be located at the 41 acre Alexion Campus in College Park, Dublin, and will act as both the commercialisation and manufacturing facility for ‘small molecules’ in the biotech and pharma concern’s global supply network.

Chief executive Pascal Soriot said: “This is a tremendously proud moment for us all at AstraZeneca and I am delighted that we are bringing this very significant investment to Dublin which, with the support of the IDA, will create highly skilled jobs, nurture the country’s dynamic life sciences sector and allow for the development of high value-added medicines.”

Executive vice president Pam Cheng added: “The future manufacturing of APIs for our medicines includes compounds with highly complex synthesis, requiring next-generation technologies and capabilities that can respond quickly and nimbly to rapidly changing clinical and commercial needs. This significant investment will ensure the AstraZeneca supply network is fit for the future.”

Meanwhile, design platform Zazzle will add 50 jobs to its headcount at its Cork base.

Based in Menlo Park, California, Zazzle established its European HQ in Cork in 2013, where numbers have since grown rapidly from 30 in year one to the current count of 225.

Chief executive Robert Beaver said: “Zazzle has benefited from, and is thrilled to continue, our commitment to Ireland. We value our relationships with the Cork community and are eager to bring on more Ireland-based talent. Our Cork-based Zazzlers are an integral part of our global team.”

Zazzle calls itself a ‘people-powered design platform’ and has built its business on “connecting consumers, independent designers, manufacturers, and major brands, such as Disney and Marvel, to design and customise a multitude of products”.

Recruitment is already under way for key strategic engineering roles, and full information is available here.

As well as these and other posts, Zazzle is also hiring for seasonal positions into 2022, with c.115 fixed-term contract remote roles on offer.