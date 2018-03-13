13 Mar 2018 | 07.14 am

IT firm Asavie has partnered with Vodafone Ireland to launch a new software platform that controls mobile device usage and aids GDPR compliance.

Asavie, which was founded in Dublin in 2004, specialises in internet-of-things software and mobile security/data control for employee devices. Vodafone’s new VDC (Vodafone Data Control) platform for SMEs is built on Asavie’s Moda service, a cloud-based, self-service solution that enables employees to work securely and remotely on any device.

VDC’s mobile device management capabilities enable companies to physically protect the device with password, lock, locate and wipe features. This helps businesses comply with Global Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) by securing the mobile device and the data on the device.

It also helps businesses control the costs of employee mobile data usage and avoid experiencing ‘bill shock’ when an employee exceeds their data plan.

Paula Corcoran is product manager for IoT and mobility solutions with Vodafone Ireland. “Until recently there has been no easy to use, all-in-one solution to protect how devices consume mobile data,” she said. “VDC now addresses this issue by offering sophisticated tools to help businesses comply with the latest regulations.”

Ralph Shaw (pictured), CEO of Asavie, said that his firm is pleased to partner with Vodafone. “VDC proactively addresses the risks and regulatory concerns of running a mobile workforce in today’s hyper-connected world,” he continued.

“Any company operating today without a robust mobile security and data control solution runs the risk of exposing itself to a variety of financial and regulatory policy breaches.”

VDC is a SIM-based solution, with any malicious sites blocked before they are accessed. Web-based management enables an administrator to run VDC even if the SIM card is removed and inserted into another device.

Additionally, end users can view their usage via the Data Control App available on iTunes and the App Store, as well as on mobile handsets, tables, Mi-Fi and data cards.