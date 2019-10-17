Asana Platform Manages Employee Workload

17 Oct 2019 | 02.02 pm

A new global study of 10,000 office workers reveals that tasks such as responding to emails and message notifications now consume 60% of the average office worker’s day.

The Anatomy of Work Index was conducted by Sapio Research on behalf of Asana, to understand how people spend time at work. The survey took in 10,200 knowledge workers across the UK, US, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Germany.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Asana is a work management tool created by Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz. Asana operates a free SaaS model with paid upgrades designed to help individuals and teams manage and collaborate on projects. Its paid-for Workload feature offers a single view into work across projects and enables project managers to reassign or postpone specific tasks.

Workload also enables users to set capacity limits, and there are visual alerts when work exceeds an individual’s preset capacity. The idea is that staff aren’t assigned more work if they already have too much on their plate.

Key UK findings from Anatomy of Work Index survey include that only one in four worker’s time is spent doing the job they were hired to do. Over half their time is spent on low-value tasks such as chasing for input or responding to a barrage of emails.

On average, UK office workers spend four hours a week in meetings, and they view over half that time as unnecessary. Globally, nearly two thirds of meetings are deemed pointless by employees.

Across all employees surveyed, eight out of ten believe their team isn’t as effective as they could be due to not having the right processes in place to manage and streamline their collective efforts.

However, among respondents who believe their organisation is set up for efficiency, they’re more than three times as likely to feel inspired to meet their goals and be proud of their output.