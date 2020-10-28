Arts Minister To Release 56 Albums

28 Oct 2020 | 02.51 pm

Arts minister Catherine Martin is funding the release of 56 new music albums, with an increase of €700,000 in the Music Industry Stimulus Package to €1.7 million.

A round of initial funding decisions has already been made, with 79 song writing camps and 56 new album releases being supported. The minister said an exceptional number of applications was received following the open call for the music support grants, leading to the increased grant aid.

Martin (pictured) said: “Given the exceptionally strong response, with 1,795 applications received, I have decided to increase funding for the package to ensure musicians can continue to develop and share their work in the context of Covid restrictions.

“The initial €725,000 funding awards support those working in the music industry, including musicians, engineers, public relations, media, agents, labels and publishers as well as ensuring national and international listeners can still enjoy our great musicians work.”

The support package covers song writing camps, recordings and album releases. It was introduced after the cessation of live performances, which reduced incomes for musicians that normally was invested in developing new material, recording and releasing albums.

The latest funding decisions are for songwriting and releases, and the remaining cash will go to recording support, with decisions due to be announced in mid-November.

Overall, the package involves three funding schemes, designed to help sustain the popular and commercial music sector, across all music genres including rock, pop, hip-hop, indie, jazz, country & western, traditional and folk.

It is managed for Martin’s department by First Music Contact.