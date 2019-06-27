Arthur Cox Has A New Managing Partner

27 Jun 2019 | 02.13 pm

Law firm Arthur Cox has chosen Geoff Moore, a senior partner in the firm’s corporate department, as its next managing partner to lead the firm for the next four years.

Corkman Moore (44) graduated from UCC in 1996 and holds an M Litt from Trinity College. He joined Arthur Cox as a trainee in 1998, left for two years to work in the corporate finance group of a New York law firm and then returned to Arthur Cox, making partner in 2007.

The company selects its managing partner every four years, with the possibility of a second term. Moore is currently advising Allergan on its pending $63 billion merger with AbbVie, and will will take up the new role in November 2019.

Chair Orla O’Connor said: “Geoff has risen to the very top in his professional practice and has also shown leadership within this large, busy and diverse firm. He has held several management roles in the firm, including as team lead in the corporate department and as one of our diversity partners.”

Moore commented: “It is a great honour to be chosen to lead this firm, which has played such a central role in Ireland’s business life for so long and celebrates its 100th birthday next year. We are facing into a period of uncertainty in the international economic and business environment, and this is a time of opportunity for the firm in ensuring that we can provide the service required by our clients operating in this changing environment.”

Outgoing managing partner Brian O’Gorman added: “My eight years have been extraordinarily eventful and fulfilling, and I am delighted to hand over to someone with the mixture of achievement and ambition that Geoff possesses.”

Photo: Geoff Moore (left) with Orla O’Connor and Brian O’Gorman. (Pic: Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography)