Arnotts To Showcase Startup Products

07 Apr 2021 | 10.58 am

Brown Thomas Arnotts has launched a contest for startups to win an opportunity to retail in Arnotts and online — and a chance to win €10,000.

Pitch’21 at Arnotts aims to support Irish designers, makers and entrepreneurs in sectors such as fashion, beauty, lifestyle, home and technology, and who already have a product or range, to grow their brand further and to offer specialised mentoring and expertise in the world of retail.

All applications will be reviewed and shortlisted by a panel including Brown Thomas Arnotts director of innovation, experience and enterprise Audrey Owens, buying director for home and living Rachel Morgans and creative director John Redmond, together with Vincent Tynan, co-founder of jewellery brand JUVI Designs, and creators of wellness brand The Head Plan, Denise Kenny Byrne and Ciaran Byrne.

Owens said: “At Brown Thomas Arnotts, we have always been committed to supporting local and Irish businesses and brands. We’re thrilled to take this even further with the launch of Pitch’21 at Arnotts.

“Despite this past year being a challenging one for businesses, it has also afforded new opportunities for innovative ideas and start-up companies to flourish.”

The five finalists will be taken through a series of mentoring and development workshops by the judging panel and will have the invaluable opportunity to retail both in store and online in the weeks leading up to Christmas; Arnotts busiest time of year. The overall winner will be awarded the amazing opportunity to secure retail space at Arnotts and win a €10,000 business development fund to grow their business.

Eligibility criteria and details of how to apply are here.