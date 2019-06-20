Arkphire Recruiting For Castlebar Cloud Roles

20 Jun 2019 | 12.00 pm

IT services company Arkphire is to recruit 15 staff as it invests €1.7m to expand its Mayo-based cloud hub.

The move follows Arkphire’s acquisition last year of CloudStrong, a specialist cloud solution provider based in Castlebar. The new positions will will bring the company’s workforce in Mayo to 27 people.

Arkphire shief executive Paschal Naylor stated: “The new investment in recruitment will provide Arkphire with the ability to do more for our customers, by expanding our cloud service portfolio so we can support them in accelerating their journey to the cloud across all of the major public cloud platforms covering Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

“Now more than ever, businesses are investing in cloud technologies, with market research showing that over a quarter of IT budgets go to cloud services.”

Arkphire is hiring for roles including digital transformation consultants, cloud engineers, data analysts, support desk engineers and marketing and has also launched a ‘Cloud Acceleration Internship Programme’ designed to facilitate apprenticeship-type training and development for people who are looking to fast-track a career in this growth industry.

Head of cloud services Oliver Surdival (pictured) added: “This company internship route provides an excellent opportunity for many of our local people to consider pursuing another exciting career option that may not have been a possibility up to now.”

Arkphire has assisted c.30,000 Irish and British workers move to the Microsoft cloud, with customers such as TG4, Portwest, Boston Scientific and TopFlight availing of its cloud services.