Arkphire Increases Turnover By 41%

01 Mar 2018 | 03.17 pm

Irish owned IT services and networking company Arkphire has reported an operating profit of €2.7m on turnover of €74.1m in the year to June 2017.

The increase in turnover follows the June 2016 acquisition of Bootstrap. Period end trade debtors amounted to €11.1m and trade creditors amounted to €9.1m. Operating cashflow in 2016/17 was €3.54m, up from €2.15m in the prior year period. The company’s net worth in June 2017 was €4m.

Following the Bootstrap acquisition, the number of staff increased from 48 to 76 people, made up of 30 in engineering, 17 in sales and 29 in administration. Average annual pay across the company was €58,200.

• Download Arkphire Group Ltd accounts 2016/17

CFO Jimmy Dalton (pictured) commented: “Over the past three years Arkphire has grown turnover from €20m to €74m and 90% of this growth has been organic. Arkphire is well positioned to continue on its rapid growth trajectory and we are confident of increasing annual turnover to €100m in 2018.”

Arkphire’s customers span multinationals, leading Irish organisations and public sector agencies within a wide range of industries including telecommunications, finance, pharma, healthcare and energy.

Dalton said the company is now the preferred IT partner for the large FDI Silicon Valley tech multinationals. Last year, Arkphire launched a 24 hour remote managed support service to its customers and has recently forged a strategic partnership with specialist cyber security services firm, Skout, to enhance its overall IT offering.

Arkphire, led by CEO Paschal Naylor, has partnership accreditations include Apple, Cisco, Dell EMC, Lenovo, VMware and Veritas.