Arkphire Is Apple’s First Irish Authorised Enterprise Reseller

06 Sep 2017 | 10.45 am

IT services and networking company Arkphire has been accredited as Ireland’s first Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller.

Arkphire will now team up with other specialist Apple mobility partners to offer and support customised mobile device management solutions built around Apple iOS and the portfolio of applications developed for iPad, iPhone and iWatch.

Bríd Graham (pictured), product division team lead at Arkphire, said that the appointment was an endorsement by Apple in the resources and capabilities of Arkphire in the area of mobility transformation.

“The world of work is no doubt changing and we see great growth potential for both Arkphire and Apple to play its part in helping organisations embrace transformative digital and mobility technologies. These include big data, augmented reality and IoT to solve problems, create new revenue streams, reduce costs and empower employees to embrace the app revolution,” Graham added.

Arkphire has been operating as an Apple Authorised Reseller for the past eight years. The company said that achieving ‘Enterprise Reseller’ status required further significant investment in building resources and professional skillsets, which includes a dedicated team of Apple specialists and a 24/7 help-desk support service.

It explained that the newly launched and comprehensive Apple Enterprise all-in-one package is designed to cover device procurement, system set-up, security infrastructure, pre-built software apps and managed support services. Arkphire can also wrap the complete offering in a lease financing package where required.

Arkphire and Apple will be hosting a formal industry event, themed around ‘mobility transformation’, on September 28 in the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel. To register, see here.

In business for more than 40 years, Arkphire provides IT consulting, services, infrastructure and networking to clients from its bases in Dublin and London.

During 2016, Arkphire acquired networking solution provider and Cisco Gold Partner, Bootstrap, bringing its total headcount to more than 80.