Arise Europe Acquired by Adec Innovations

20 Jul 2021 | 11.08 am

Limerick-based customer and technical support services business Arise Europe has been acquired by Swiss company Adec Innovations. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1999 Joe Cahalane (pictured) and Ger Burke, Arise emerged from an MBO of the remaining business of AST Ireland.

The Limerick business’s services include call centre outsourcing. Key early customers included AST, Samsung, Dell Manufacturing and Vodafone.

In 2020, 100 jobs were reportedly lost in Arise after Vodafone brought its technical support services – which had been outsourced to Arise – in-house.

According to its most recent account filing, operating company A.R.I. Services Europe Ltd had turnover of €7m in 2019, almost all of which came from Arise’s call centre services. The business booked a net profit of c.€150,000 and had year-end net worth of c.€1.5m.

Headquartered in Geneva, Adec Innovations provides consulting, data management and software solutions. Clients include Nike, AT&T and Walmart.

Arise employs around 30 staff, who will join Adec’s 4,400 strong workforce across 20 sites in 16 countries.

James M. Donovan, global CEO of Adec Innovations, said that the acquisition will help Adec deliver higher-quality and better customer-focused environmental, social and governance assurance services and solutions.

“We look forward to expanding our global workforce solutions into Europe and to providing further depth in our technological support services, particularly in our ESG data-assured solutions,” Donovan added.

Joe Cahalane, Arise managing director, commented: “In addition to augmenting our service portfolio and extending our market reach, it was important for Arise Europe to be part of a company that is compatible with our business and how we operate. ADEC Innovations meets all of these criteria.”