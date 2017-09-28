ARGO Launches Centre Of Technical Expertise

28 Sep 2017 | 08.50 am

ARGO Development Studio has launched a new Centre of Technical Expertise to provide intelligent technology and services to developers, main contractors and architectural design firms, with Building Information Modelling technology (BIM) at the core of its offering in addition to a standard work day of 13 hours.

ARGO Development Studio was established by David Campion in Barbados in 2013. It’s a design practice whose work includes architecture, master planning, interior design, conservation and infrastructure projects. In addition to BIM services, ARGO also provides development consultancy .

Campion (pictured), an architect who formerly lectured in DIT, says that the business has worked in over 22 countries to date, on a number of cross sectoral projects for companies such as Virgin, Digicel, London Life, Marriott, Radisson, Sandals, Mercedes and Suzuki, along with a number of developers and governments in the Caribbean. The company won an international property award with the team that delivered the Marriott Hotel in Port-au-Prince, Haiti in 2016. It currently has live projects in seven countries.

“There’s no doubt that 3D/BIM technology is radically transforming the construction industry in Ireland,” says Campion. “But its adoption in the sector over the last five years has not been met by a sufficient increase in the supply of BIM-trained professionals.

“Now, with the official Ireland launch of Argo CTE and offices in central Dublin, our certified architectural technologists are available to developers, contractors and architectural design firms to provide design development services through BIM, delivering 15-20% cost savings over conventionally delivered projects.

“The ARGO CTE service operates between Barbados and Ireland, allowing us a standard work day of 13 hours. Recent wins of a residential development in Dublin and the BIM design development of Bermuda’s new international airport are testament to the growing demand in the marketplace.”

Campion adds that his ambition for the firm is to become the leading architectural technology resource in Europe and the Caribbean.

BIM Advantages

So why the fuss over Building Information Modelling? Billed as the most important development in a decade in architectural technology, the 3D model-based process gives architecture, engineering and construction professionals better insight and tools to plan, design, construct, and manage buildings and infrastructure more efficiently.

Another ARGO innovation is what it calls a ‘Techiedrop’ service — it will parachute architectural technology expertise into any office or site in any location around the world to assist clients’ own teams, or it will provide the same service operated remotely from Dublin.

These Techiedrop teams are made up of Autodesk-certified BIM professionals who can also provide technical input on a more traditional 2D CAD platform. The company says they provide detailed solutions using construction technologies to form the link between design and delivery, underpinned by science and engineering.

According to Campion, ARGO CTE’s architectural technologists are working on live projects throughout the Caribbean and Ireland at present, a number of which have been delivered using the latest BIM technology. The company has seven staff in Dublin and eight in Barbados, with more on site at project satellite offices on St Kitts, St Vincent, Tortola and St Maarten. Revenue so far this year has exceeded €2m, and Campion expects this to double next year.

According to Campion, in Ireland Argo has been involved in such projects as the Trinity Hall student residence complex in Dartry; Belvedere College’s new school building; Dublin Airport’s Terminal One Extension; and the restoration of the old schoolhouse at Moneenatieve in Co Leitrim as an energy-efficient ‘passive house’ family home.