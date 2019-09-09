Are GAA Matches Public Service Broadcasting?

09 Sep 2019 | 08.43 am

What is public service broadcasting? State-owned broadcaster RTE’s own definition is that public service media “ensures society can have inclusive and open debates, that the marginalised are included and all are represented”. In addition, “it ensures that there is a publicly owned space where we can celebrate together; experience and try to understand moments of crisis together; and discuss, debate, agree and disagree.”

The ‘celebration’ mission allows RTE to claim that sports coverage is a public service. RTE2’s expenditure on indigenous programming in 2018, including transmission and other output costs, was €54m. Sports programme costs were €32m, plus another €9m for associated broadcast costs, for a total of €41m.

According to RTE’s annual report, the total cost of RTE2’s public service output in 2018 was €64m (including acquired overseas programmes). Public funding sourced through the licence fee for that output was €35m.

With two-thirds of the station’s indigenous costs accounted for by sport, that means households paying the €160 annual licence fee stumped up €22m to watch GAA, rugby, soccer, horse racing and other sports events, many of which would gladly be broadcast by rival channels without a subsidy.

Yet without those sports events RTE loses much of its relevance to TV viewers. Of the ten most popular TV programmes in Ireland in 2017, seven were sporting events shown on RTE. Television viewing habits have become highly fragmented. The share of TV viewing for RTE One and RTE2 in June 2017 was 22.8%. The three Virgin Media stations, which receive no public subsidy, were on 16.6%.

On the flagship RTE1 television station, indigenous programmes and broadcasting charges cost €127m in 2018. The licence fee subsidy for that output was €68m, or 54% of the cost.

That means that all the current affairs and news teams from Prime Time to the Six One effectively have half their salaries paid by householders. The level of subsidy afforded to all the chat show, current affairs, drama and factual output on Radio 1 is 46% of the cost.

Local Radio

This level of public subsidy gives RTE a huge advantage over private sector media that operate without a subsidy and perform the same function as RTE. Not subsidised are the 34 national and local radio stations that make up Independent Broadcasters of Ireland, who between them employ 1,300 people (about 70% of the RTE headcount) and are listened to daily by 70% of the population.

In its submission to a Joint Oireachtas Committee review of the licence fee, IBI called for a redefinition of public service broadcasting.

“Currently the common understanding is anything that comes from RTÉ or TG4. This definition is based on the broadcaster that produces the material rather than the type of programme material produced. It is a throwback to a time in Ireland when the only broadcasting services available were those of the state funded broadcaster. The IBI’s opinion is that public service broadcasting can no longer be defined in terms of ownership structures, but rather in terms of content.”

Though they’re not subsidised from the licence fee, local radio stations are required by their licence terms to ensure that 20% of their output is news, current affairs and talk content. Not unreasonably, the IBI wants €30m to €50m from the licence fee to fund that public service output.

Digital Subsidy

Away from television and radio, RTE sees its public service remit extending to websites that compete head on with private sector sites for advertising. According to a recent report in the Sunday Independent, earlier this year RTE outlined to the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland why it requires a €55m per year funding increase

RTE, led by director general Dee Forbes (pictured), said it requires extra funding to develop more multimedia content, with a “a significant shift” in spending “from broadcast TV and radio to online”, particularly for news services and content.

RTE’s digital activities are already heavily subsidised. In the 2018 annual report, indigenous Online Services and related output expenses were costed at €16m. The subsidy allocation from the licence fee was €11m, which was required as the online commercial surplus was just €5m.

RTE’s online expansion sticks in the craw of NewsBrands Ireland, the trade body that represents 16 Irish national daily, Sunday and weekly newspapers. “National newspapers and their online editions contribute hugely to the cultural, social, economic, intellectual and political life of Ireland and are vital to the democracy of our state and the literacy of all people in Ireland,” NewsBrands told the Joint Committee.

The newspapers lobby group reiterated its concerns about RTE’s very high cost structure and its ability to leverage public funds to compete unfairly with newspapers, particularly in the digital space.

“If a newspaper launches a website, it has to generate sufficient revenues from the website to make the site viable. Its ability to do so is severely prejudiced by the fact that RTE does not have to turn a profit on its websites. Indeed, it can avail of publicly-funded content and use it for commercial gain.”

NewsBrands went on to state that “the time is right” to extend public funding to national newspapers. Their submission stated: “It cannot be said that broadcasters are in a different place than the press. Direct financial support may take the form of production aid for newspapers satisfying public interest criteria, for media literacy projects, developing journalistic quality and training, online service development and distribution. Such support should be capable of being used for national newspapers that have a public interest editorial mission.”

Unfair Advantage

Similar concerns were voiced by Journal Media, publisher of TheJournal.ie, one of the top three digital sources of news in Ireland, and where 68 people are employed, most of them journalists.

CEO Adrian Acosta told the Joint Committee that the marketing value and brand awareness generated by the promotion in RTE’s TV and radio channels of its digital properties gives RTE an enormous advantage.

Acosta contended: “RTE’s dominance and dependency on commercial income hinders the indigenous private enterprises that also fulfil public services, for example the provision of news. Our society would benefit from a different approach: narrowing RTE’s remit to the provision of a public service that the private sector is unlikely to offer, and funding this remit sufficiently to avoid a dependency on commercial revenues.”