Ardonagh Group Locates Global Centre In Mullingar

12 Jul 2021 | 08.09 am

Ardonagh Group has announced it will open its Global Data and Risk Management Centre in Mullingar, Co. Westmeath.

Ardonagh is a top 20 global insurance broker and the UK’s largest independent insurance broker.

The Mullingar investment, which will deliver c.60 jobs, is receiving taxpayer support through state aid from IDA Ireland.

Ardonagh said the centre will deliver data-driven insights to clients worldwide and assist the group’s 7,000 staff to offer tailored solutions.

Minister Robert Troy, a Westmeath TD, commented: “I am particularly pleased to see a focus on retaining talent in the region, and Athlone Institute of Technology graduates will have greater options to live and work in the Midlands.

“It is a positive endorsement for Mullingar and a real sign that brighter days are ahead. The Midlands is not only a great place to live, but also an excellent location for businesses to establish and thrive.”

In its half-year update, IDA Ireland has reported that 142 investments were won in H1 2021, with associated employment potential of 12,530 jobs. 62 were new name investments and 80 were investments by established companies. According to the agency, half the FDI projects are in regional locations.

Ardonagh Group is the parent of Irish insurance broker Arachas, led by CEO Conor Brennan. According to the company, Brennan created the initial concept and was the key driver behind the initiative.

The centre will be led by Shane Keating, recently appointed as the company’s Chief Data Officer.

Ardonagh Group CEO David Ross stated: “Having grown up in this area I am deeply aware of the quality of the talent pool in the Midlands and I believe this initiative will make it one of the key areas globally for research into risk. The group’s broad understanding of our clients and their businesses is our key differentiator, and this Data and Risk Management Centre will help us design bespoke solutions that really answer their needs.”

Photo (l-r): Minister Robert Troy, IDA CEO Martin Shanahan, Shane Keating and Des O’Connor of Ardonagh, Arachas CEO Conor Brennan, and Ardonagh Group CEO David Ross