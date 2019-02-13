Ardmac Wants 70 Construction Professionals

13 Feb 2019 | 12.37 pm

Irish construction company Ardmac is to expand operations in Ireland and Europe, and will add 70 jobs to its roster as a result. The company also plans to open new offices in Cork and Amsterdam this year.

This will bring the total employed by Ardmac to 380 people by the end of this year. Headquartered in Dublin, with offices in Manchester, Craigavon and Brussels, Ardmac provide specialist construction services to the commercial fit-out, life sciences and data centre sectors.

The company wants 70 qualified construction professionals this year, including project managers, quantity surveyors and design engineers, who will work on key projects in Ireland, Britain, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Chief executive Ronan Quinn (pictured) said: “We are seeking talented individuals to join our experienced teams, with the aim of growing our Irish, UK and European operations over the coming year and beyond. Ardmac will provide extensive training to successful candidates, including graduate development programmes, management training and executive leadership courses.”

The company says it has experienced increased demand for its bespoke construction solutions, with significant new project wins. It is working on several large scale data centre projects, and on cleanroom and laboratory projects for large bio-pharma manufacturers.

Last year, Ardmac picked up several awards and recognition for LEAN implementation and its robust ‘Safety First’ programme, and was also crowned ‘Fit Out Contractor of the Year’ at the annual Fit Out Awards.