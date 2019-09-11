ArcLabs Kicks Off With Six New Startups

11 Sep 2019 | 09.15 am

Tech ventures focused on water conservation, education and compliance are among the six startups chosen for the latest NDRC at ArcLabs accelerator, which operates in Waterford IT.

The ArcLabs accelerator is the second one to have been opened by NDRC in the south-east region since 2018. Waterford Institute of Technology and Enterprise Ireland are partnering with the NDRC to run it.

The investors and supporters of NDRC at ArcLabs, in addition to Enterprise Ireland, include Sure Valley Ventures, Bank of Ireland Seed and Early Stage Equity Fund, Bord Gáis Energy in partnership with Centrica Innovations, South East BIC, and local authorities in the south-east region.

NDRC currently runs programmes in Dublin, Galway and Waterford, as well as providing support for similar activities in Oman.

As part of the accelerator package, the six startups chosen for the latest iteration of NDRC at ArcLabs will receive an investment of €75,000 each (€50,000 of which is cash). They will also spend three months working alongside other startups and with investors, with mentoring and networking opportunities.

The six startups chosen for NDRC at ArcLabs are:

Smartflow – A water monitoring, conservation and leak detection system that protects the home or business from experiencing damage caused by a plumbing leak;

Raceix – Aimed at the marine-leisure sector, this technology provides next-generation mapping for marine data, which is presented to the boat user using live video and augmented reality;

PacSana – Records changes in movement patterns in the home, maintaining a real-time connection between older people and those who care for them;

Stackolater – Helps companies achieve cloud-migration savings allowing them to rapidly configure servers, databases and other services in the cloud;

Hippo – An online platform that enables universities to support the language needs of their English learners to reduce failures, drop outs and financial losses;

Miura – Provides a technology-led regulatory and compliance platform for companies.

Gary Leyden, commercial director with the NDRC, said that the hard work is only beginning for the accelerator’s latest cohort. “These entrepreneurs are heading into a crucial time of business development, customer discovery and ultimately scale. What comes out of it, in three months’ time and beyond, is what we are all excited by,” he added.

Photo: (l-r) Aisling O’Neill, ArcLabs; Fergal Duignan, PacSana; Alex Martin, Miura; David Hogan, Smartflow; Aidan Foley and Samuele Santi, Raceix; Fergal Dearle, Stackolater; Rob Ross, Hippo; Niall Larkin, NDRC (Pic: Patrick Browne/Browne’s Photography)