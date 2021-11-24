Aramark Targets Hospital Food Service Market

24 Nov 2021 | 01.40 pm

Food service company Aramark has introduced a bespoke digital ordering system for the healthcare sector it claims will provide “unrivalled reliability, efficiencies and support” in providing meals for in-patients.

The firm calls it DISH: Digital Innovation Solution for Healthcare and says that it combines the latest technology with customised menus “into a seamless, integrated, digital healthcare solution”.

According to the results of a pilot testing programme, hospitals can save 2,000 person-hours of administrative work per annum, while also removing the potential for human error in the ordering process.

DISH was created in partnership with nutrition and food management software company Nutritics, and Aramark says it focuses on improving patient safety, removing potential errors in data collation, displays allergens, ingredients, and nutritional composition, texture, and identifies appropriate therapeutic meal options.

“Smart ordering, supported by technology, minimises the risk for patients with food allergies and reduces touch points and contact between patients and hospital staff. It helps to ease communication barriers with certain patient groups. Written, visual and verbal menu choices are all designed in compliance with HIQA requirements.”

Head of dietetics Elbha Purcell said: “Everyone knows the pressure that Ireland’s healthcare system is under, so we set out to create a solution that improves efficiency, quality, and safety, as well as reducing food and paper waste. It was critical for us that DISH can truly transform the inpatient feeding experience in every setting, serving everyone involved in the process.

“We made sure that DISH drives efficiencies, sustainable practices, and cost savings, removing an unnecessary environmental impact and cost from the existing process. It reduces time from kitchen to pantry to patient, taking pressure off frontline staff, and helping to reduce food waste.”