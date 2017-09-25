Aramark Staff Transform An Cosán Playground

25 Sep 2017 | 05.01 pm

A team of 57 Aramark staff rolled up their sleeves to help An Cosán, Ireland’s largest community education organisation, refurbish and revamp its playground in Kiltipper, Dublin 24.

Along with Aramark’s Health and Wellness ambassadors, Alan Quinlan and Natalya Coyle, Aramark employees donated their time, energy and expertise as part of the company’s 2017 Aramark Building Community Day — Aramark’s seventh annual global volunteering day aimed at giving back to the local community in addition to encouraging general health and wellbeing.

An Cosán offers a variety of programmes in early years education and care, parenting, community, further and higher education. An Cosán CEO Liz Waters said: “We are delighted to have been chosen by Aramark as a partner for their community day this year. We are very grateful for their generous time and support for the renovation and restoration of this playground. We hope the new and improved playground brings lots of fun and learning to the children who use it for many years to come.”

Frank Gleeson, Managing Director of Aramark Northern Europe, added: “We work in over 650 locations in Ireland, impacting on a wide variety of communities across the country. We want to ensure that our relationship with those communities is positive and that our interactions with them are beneficial to the locality. We’re committed to addressing key community challenges and to invest volunteer, financial and in-kind resources to help in any way that we can. I am very proud of all of our volunteers and would like to thank them for their support and for giving up their time.”

Pulling Together

Former Munster and Ireland rugby international Alan Quinlan said that the transformation is great example of how a small group of volunteers can pull together and make things happen. Olympian Natalya Coyle added that “it was a fantastic day and we hope that the playground will give kids of all ages a chance to have fun”.

In addition to An Cosán, Aramark employees also revamped the special hospice gardens in the grounds of University Hospital Galway. Last year, the Aramark team partnered with Tyrrelstown Educate Together for a refurbishment of the school’s buildings, as well as laying down community gardens and creating wellness zones. Tyrrelstown Educate Together has over 600 students, some of whom have autism.

According to Gleeson, Aramark’s year-round global philanthropic and volunteer programme encourages its employees to partner with local community organisations in its neighbourhoods. “Since 2008, Aramark has invested significant volunteer time and expertise, financial and in-kind resources, with the work of 30,000 volunteers affecting more than four million people in over 50 cities,” he explained.

Aramark provides facilities management, food, property and energy services in Ireland and employs over 16,000 people throughout Northern Europe.

Photo: Natalya Coyle (left) with Aisling O’Kennedy of Aramark’s marketing department