Arachas Buys Out Hooper Dolan Group

30 Jun 2021 | 11.27 am

Insurance brokerage Arachas has been successful in its bid to buy the Hooper Dolan Group, a broker that has 12 hubs in various parts of the country.

It’s the largest acquisition so far for Arachas, itself a part of the London-based Ardonagh Group, and the merger will mean that 120 Hooper Dolan staff will join the firm’s existing complement.

Chief executive Conor Brennan said: “The Arachas name and ethos will now reach into every corner of our island, and we will be supported in our commitment to delivering customer service excellence through the added expertise of over 120 talented professionals who will join our team.

“This deal is a reflection of the market leading business that we have become and is a testament to the business that we have built over the past number of years.

“The Hooper Dolan Group has been approached by many investment groups over the last years, but there was only one credible partner for their business in their minds, and that was us. Arachas believes in investing in great businesses by giving their management teams the support needed to grow and thrive in an increasingly complex marketplace.

“Above all we believe in working in collaboration to meet the changing needs of Irish insurance consumers; giving employees a secure and exciting career path; and giving back to the wider community that we all belong to. It is that culture of collaboration and support that attracted Hooper Dolan to Arachas as their next home and we are delighted to have them.”