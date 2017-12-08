08 Dec 2017 | 09.50 am

Arachas Corporate Brokers is to acquire Kidd Insurances, in a deal that would, subject to regulatory approval, make it Ireland’s third largest insurance broker.

Alan B. Kidd & Company Limited, which trades as Kidd Insurances and Kidd Financial Services, was established in 1919. It is one of Ireland’s longest established insurance brokers, serving both the retail customer and broker community. The firm is also one of only two chartered insurance brokers in Ireland.

The deal marks the second acquisition for Arachas following the 2017 management buy-out of its business, which was backed by private equity provider Sovereign Capital Partners.

Arachas was founded in 2003 and has offices in Dublin, Cork and Waterford. Following the Kidd Insurances acquisition, the firm will employ more 230 staff. Arachas was advised by AIB Corporate Finance on the acquisition.

Arachas grew its turnover by €2m in 2016, to €17m. Net profit also increased from €876,000 in 2015 to €1.9m last year. Arachas closed the year out with net worth of €9.2m and 134 employees on its payroll.

Donal Cronin, chief executive of Arachas, said that acquiring Kidd Insurances is a key transaction for the firm. “They mirror our culture and our philosophy of providing the very best in customer service and focus on niche insurance solutions with their unique product range. Together, we will maintain those high standards to the benefit of customers and staff alike.”

Noel Sweetman, managing director of Kidd Insurances, said that he and all of his firm’s staff will remain in place. “[We] can now exploit the benefits of an enhanced product range, additional expertise and purchasing power that Arachas will bring.”

Arachas will add Kidd Insurances’ affinity and wholesale products, in particular its products for the childcare industry, to its own suite of speciality products.

Photo: Donal Cronin (left) and Noel Sweetman