10 Aug 2018 | 10.11 am

Irish firms interested in doing business in Arab states are the target of the Arab-Irish Business Forum, which takes place at the Mansion House in Dublin on October 3.

The annual event, now in its third year, will feature speakers from the Arab states in addition to business leaders from Ireland who are already doing business in the Gulf.

Irish exports to Arab markets were valued at €4.3 billion in 2016 and a report from the Arab-Irish Chamber of Commerce forecasts that exports from Ireland to the region will reach €9bn over the next two decades.

Among the speakers will be Galway entrepreneur Paul Kenny. He is managing director of AYM Commerce, a company specialising in digital technologies and online businesses in the MENA region.

“This is a must-attend event for any Irish business looking to gain real insight from speakers who have expanded their operations and who have first-hand experience of eastern markets, including how they may have overcome failures or challenges when starting off,” said Ahmad Younis, CEO of the Arab-Irish Chamber of Commerce.

The event is being jointly organised by the Arab-Irish Chamber of Commerce, Bord Bia, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Emirates Airline and Enterprise Ireland.

Registration costs €199 (including VAT).

Photo: Enda Corneille (left), Emirates Airline, with Ahmad Younis (right) and Nisha Leelakrishnan