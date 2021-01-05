Applications Surge At Bord Bia Talent Academy

05 Jan 2021 | 09.19 am

Bord Bia has reported a surge in interest in its post-graduate masters’ programmes with a 20% increase in applications last year.

Over 2,700 applications were received for almost 80 places across the five programmes in the Bord Bia Talent Academy. Each participant receives a fully funded masters, guaranteed work experience in Ireland or abroad, plus a tax-free monthly bursary.

Applications close for the 2021 International Graduate programme on January 29 with closing dates for further programmes to be announced in the coming months.

Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy commented: “The Talent Academy was established to help identify and develop executive talent for Ireland’s thriving food and drink sector. Its programmes address the challenges and opportunities facing the industry including sustainability, supply chain efficiency, research and innovation – areas which particularly resonate with younger people.

“The strength of our offering is a huge appeal. Combined with the potential for international travel, it undoubtedly heightened interest last year when COVID-19 restrictions interrupted the plans of so many new graduates, as well as those with a few years’ work experience who were looking to make the next move in their career,” McCarthy added.

Through partnerships with UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School and DCU Business School, the Talent Academy combines relevant academic learning with guaranteed hands-on work experience with companies or at Bord Bia offices at home and abroad.

Photo: Tara McCarthy (centre) with Peter Robbins of DCU Business School and Helen Brophy, UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School. (Pic: Marc O’Sullivan)