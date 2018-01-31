31 Jan 2018 | 09.31 am

Yield Lab Europe, an agtech accelerator programme based in Galway, has opened for applications from startups for its 2018 programme.

Yield Lab will take in a maximum of eight companies, offering an investment of €100,000 each as well as mentoring and training. This is the second year of the European programme for the Yield Lab, which mirrors sister programmes in the US and Latin America.

The initiative specialises in offering early-stage venture capital to companies in the agtech sector, with a focus on businesses addressing issues of environmental sustainability and food security.

Last year, Yield Lab Europe had applications from 165 companies across the world, from which four were selected to join the six-month programme. Three of the four startups – ApisProtect, Hexafly and MicroSynbiotix, are based in Ireland; the fourth, Rootwave, is a UK firm.

This year’s companies will also benefit from all-expenses-paid trips to three venture capital conferences for early stage agtech companies, variously being held in St Louis, London and Dublin.

Paul Finnerty, former CEO of ABP Food Group, is chairman of Yield Lab Europe. “We commenced operations in 2017 and progress to date has exceeded expectations. We are now ramping up to invest in six to eight more businesses in 2018, and hoping to extend our reach into mainland Europe,” he said.

Applications for this year’s programme are open until February 23 and can be found here.

Photo: (from left) Andrew Diprose, Rootwave; Simon Porphy, Microsynbiotix; Paul Finnerty; Brian Clevinger, The Yield Lab Europe; Nicky Deasy, The Yield Lab Europe; Alvan Hunt, Hexafly; John Lynam, Hexafly; Andrew Wood, ApisProtect