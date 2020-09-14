Applications Open For SFA Small Business Awards

14 Sep 2020 | 04.56 pm

The SFA National Small Business Awards 2021 competition is now open for applications. Small businesses (employing fewer than 50 people) have until 22 October 2020 to enter free of charge.

The prize package for all finalists is valued at €50,000. It includes a strategic management masterclass weekend, participation in the virtual SFA Business Connect event, a feature in a special awards supplement inserted in the Irish Independent, as well as national and local media coverage.

Finalists also receive five complementary tickets to the prize-giving ceremony, which is scheduled to take place in the RDS in March 2021 when the category winners and overall winner will be announced.

The category winners will be presented with a trophy and free membership of the Small Firms Association. The overall winner will also receive a bursary of €5,000 to present to a charity of their choice (funded by the 2013 Overall Winner, Megazyme International Ireland).

There are eight categories in the SFA Small Business Awards: manufacturing, food and drink, services, outstanding small businesses (five or fewer employees), innovator of the year, sustainability, workplace wellbeing and small business exporter of the year.

In addition, the five best ‘Emerging New Businesses’ (companies who are less than two years in existence) will be selected that have the potential to grow and have the ability to be an SFA National Small Business Award winner in the future.

Speaking about the awards, SFA director Sven Spollen-Behrens said that the competition continues to celebrate the grit and fortitude of business owners across all sectors and parts of the country.

“By taking part in the awards you are confirming your belief in your business, employees, and your entrepreneurial spirit. Previous overall winners have come from each of the four provinces and from sectors such as food, manufacturing, biotechnology and many others.

Photo: Sven Spollen Behrens (left), with Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Graham Byrne (right), chair of the SFA National Council (Credit: Conor McCabe Photography)