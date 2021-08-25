Applications Open For Food Works Accelerator

25 Aug 2021 | 11.14 am

Food Works, an initiative run jointly by Bord Bia, Enterprise Ireland and Teagasc, is looking for ten food and drink startups to join their next accelerator programme.

Participating start-ups will receive support in drafting an investor-ready business plan focussed on entering export markets, in addition to being eligible to apply for feasibility grant funding of up to €35,000 from Enterprise Ireland.

The 10 month programme also includes workshops from experts in a number of business disciplines as well as networking opportunities with figures in the industry.

Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy noted that the ideal candidates for the next programme should be ambitious and innovative, with the ability to scale and the potential to export.

McCarthy added: “Food Works has been feeding ambition and innovation among Ireland’s food and drink entrepreneurs for almost 10 years, with proven success in supporting Irish start-ups to succeed. The programme aims to support and assist rising stars to achieve their ambitions in domestic and international markets, all the time working toward enhancing the global positioning of Ireland’s food and drink sector.

“Irish food products are enjoying a growing reputation internationally coupled with strong demand. Last year, despite significant disruption to normal market operation, Irish food, drink, and horticulture exports were valued at over €13bn.”

The programme was set up in 2012 and counts among its alumni some notable companies such as Fiid, The Lismore Food Company and Nobó, the dairy-free ice cream and chocolate brand.

Nobó founders Rachel Nolan & Brian (pictured) credit the programme with their early acceleration and direction, saying: “Food Works has been a vital part of our success, helping to set us up for growth. Our unique dairy free ice cream was a new concept, and the support and expertise we received from Food Works was a key factor in helping us take it from local farmers markets to supermarket shelves at home and abroad.

“Our ice cream and chocolate are now available in over 750 stores, across Ireland, Netherlands, and Canada, where we will also launch into Wholefoods this September,” said Brian Nolan.

The closing date for applications for the 2022 programme is 3rd December 2021. Full details and an application form are available at FoodWorksIreland.ie.

Pic: Colm Mahady