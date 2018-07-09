Projects Sought For Climate Action Fund

09 Jul 2018 | 10.50 am

The government’s new €500m climate action fund is now open for takers, with the application process for viable projects continuing until October 1 next.

The fund will support initiatives from the public and private sectors that will help Ireland achieve its climate and energy targets.

The call for applications was made by Minister Denis Naughten (pictured). “The fund is about a new way of problem solving in urban and rural communities, and in business and enterprise, on climate and our environment,” he explained.

“The projects could range from electrifying our bus fleet, to expanding electric vehicles’ charging infrastructure, or the development of district heating projects in our cities, to using farm and food waste as a source of renewable energy.”

The types of projects that may be eligible for a slice of the €300m fund include:

• Renewable energy projects

• Energy efficiency projects

• District heating projects

• Local infrastructure projects (including electric vehicle charging networks)

• Projects that enhance the standards of environmental protection.

The call for applications will provide grant funding to larger scale projects – seeking total support in excess of €1m – that are scheduled to commence development in 2019 or 2020. The deadline for applications is 1 October 2018.