Apple’s iOS 12 Will Put Users In Command

05 Jun 2019 | 05.26 pm

Among a slew of innovations which will be built into iOS 12, the latest version of its mobile operating system due for release this autumn, Apple says it will include ScreenTime, a tool which will allow parents to control the time their kids spend on their devices and which will also allow adult users to break their device habit, or at least moderate their use.

Apple’s software engineering chief Craig Federighi said: “In iOS 12, we’re offering our users detailed information and tools to help them better understand and control the time they spend with apps and websites, how often they pick up their iPhone or iPad during the day and how they receive notifications.

“We first introduced parental controls for iPhone in 2008, and our team has worked over the years to add features to help parents manage their children’s content. With ScreenTime, these new tools are empowering users who want help managing their device time, and balancing the many things that are important to them.”

The tool will also create detailed daily and weekly activity reports that show the total time a person spends in each app they use, their usage across categories of apps, how many notifications they receive and how often they pick up their iPhone or iPad.

People will be able take control of how much time they spend in a particular app, website or category of apps and to set a specific amount of time to be in an app, with a notification displayed when a time limit is about to expire.

Other tools which will be stronger and more flexible include Do Not Disturb, the time management tool, which will now allow users to ‘withdraw’ during study time, for example, as well as meetings or meals.

And Siri, recently compared unfavourably with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, is to get an upgrade with Siri Shortcuts, enabling Siri to work with any app and deliver a faster way to get things done.

Apart from new and enhanced features, Apple says the new iteration of its mobile operating system will make everyday tasks on iPhone and iPad faster and more responsive.

“Camera launches up to 70 per cent faster, the keyboard appears up to 50 per cent faster and typing is more responsive. Even when there is a lot going on across the system, apps can launch up to twice as fast.”

Apple’s FaceTime app has been falling behind the likes of Viber and WhatsApp for calls and messages, but the company says its new Group FaceTime will close the gap, allowing chats with several people at the same time, with new participants able to join at any time, either by video or audio.

Anyone who has begun to worry about their privacy or how social media platforms use their data will welcome an improvement to Privacy & Security called Intelligent Tracking Prevention, which will help block social media Like or Share buttons and comment widgets from tracking users without permission, while Safari will present simplified system information when users browse the web, preventing them from being tracked based on their system configuration.

Safari will also automatically create, autofill and stores strong passwords when users create new online accounts, and will flag reused passwords so users can change them.

The developer preview of iOS 12 is already available to Apple Developer Program members, and a public beta program will be available to iOS users later this month at beta.apple.com.