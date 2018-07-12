12 Jul 2018 | 12.37 pm
Apple Updates MacBook Pro Range
6-core processors and 32GB of memory
Apple has refreshed its MacBook Pro range with faster performance and new features – and prices that top two grand..
The new models with Touch Bar feature 8th-generation Intel Core processors, with 6-core on the 15-inch model for up to 70% faster performance and quad-core on the 13-inch model for up to two times faster performance, according to Apple.
The souped-up laptops are aimed at users working with large data sets, performing simulations, creating multi-track audio projects, or doing image processing or film editing.
Updates include support for up to 32GB of memory, a True Tone display and an improvedkeyboard for quieter typing.
Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller said: “The latest generation MacBook Pro is the fastest and most powerful notebook we’ve ever made. The thin and light aluminium design with all-day battery life, it’s the best notebook for pro users.”
15-Inch MacBook Pro
- 6-core Intel Core i7 and Core i9 processors up to 2.9 GHz with Turbo Boost up to 4.8 GHz
- Up to 32GB of DDR4 memory
- Powerful Radeon Pro discrete graphics with 4GB of video memory in every configuration
- Up to 4TB of SSD storage2
- True Tone display technology
- Apple T2 chip
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Priced from €2,900
13-Inch MacBook Pro
- Quad-core Intel Core i5 and i7 processors up to 2.7 GHz with Turbo Boost up to 4.5 GHz and double the eDRAM
- Intel Iris Plus integrated graphics 655 with 128MB of eDRAM
- Up to 2TB of SSD storage2
- True Tone display technology
- Apple T2 chip
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Priced from €2,100