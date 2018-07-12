Apple Updates MacBook Pro Range

12 Jul 2018 | 12.37 pm

Apple has refreshed its MacBook Pro range with faster performance and new features – and prices that top two grand..

The new models with Touch Bar feature 8th-generation Intel Core processors, with 6-core on the 15-inch model for up to 70% faster performance and quad-core on the 13-inch model for up to two times faster performance, according to Apple.

The souped-up laptops are aimed at users working with large data sets, performing simulations, creating multi-track audio projects, or doing image processing or film editing.

Updates include support for up to 32GB of memory, a True Tone display and an improvedkeyboard for quieter typing.

Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller said: “The latest generation MacBook Pro is the fastest and most powerful notebook we’ve ever made. The thin and light aluminium design with all-day battery life, it’s the best notebook for pro users.”

15-Inch MacBook Pro

6-core Intel Core i7 and Core i9 processors up to 2.9 GHz with Turbo Boost up to 4.8 GHz

Up to 32GB of DDR4 memory

Powerful Radeon Pro discrete graphics with 4GB of video memory in every configuration

Up to 4TB of SSD storage2

True Tone display technology

Apple T2 chip

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Priced from €2,900

13-Inch MacBook Pro