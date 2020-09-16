Apple Launches Eighth Gen iPad

16 Sep 2020 | 10.01 am

Apple has launched a base-level iPad that comes with a sizeable performance boost, although the storage options still lag behind most of the rival Apple iPad options.

The new eighth-generation iPad packs a powerful A12 Bionic chip that brings the Neural Engine to the entry iPad for the first time. Apple says that the new chip ensures a 40% faster CPU performance and twice the graphics capability of the seventh generation iPad.

The Neural Engine capability, meanwhile, can handle motion tracking in augmented reality (AR) apps, enhanced photo editing, Siri performance and more.

Unchanged from the last iPad model is the 10.2-inch Retina Display screen, while the new device continues to support for Apple extras such as is Smart Keyboard, and Apple Pencil (first generation).

According to Apple, the eighth-gen iPad’s battery will provide all-day power and the device runs iPadOS 14, which launches today.

Similar to the seventh-gen iPad, storage options for the new iteration are limited to 32Gb or 128Gb. That’s par for the course given the iPad’s affordable pricing, which starts at c.€393 including VAT for the 32Gb version with WiFi. The 128Gb option with WiFi costs c.€490 including VAT. Pre-orders are currently being taken for the new iPad, with availability from September 18.

Billions and Trillions

Apple also unveiled an all-new iPad Air with a a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, camera and audio upgrades, a new integrated Touch ID sensor in the top button, and the powerful A14 Bionic chip. The new iPad Air will be available starting next month.

According to the company: “Using breakthrough 5-nanometer process technology, A14 Bionic is packed with 11.8 billion transistors for increased performance and power efficiency in nearly every part of the chip. This latest-generation A-series chip features a new 6-core design for a 40% boost in CPU performance, and a new 4-core graphics architecture for a 30% improvement in graphics.

“A14 Bionic also includes a new 16-core Neural Engine that is twice as fast, and capable of performing up to 11 trillion operations per second, taking machine learning apps to a whole new level. A14 Bionic also includes second-generation machine learning accelerators in the CPU for 10 times faster machine learning calculations.”

WiFi models of iPad Air will be available with a starting price of €668 and WiFi + Cellular models start at €806. The new iPad Air, in 64GB and 256GB configurations, will be available in five finishes including silver, space grey, rose gold, green, and sky blue.