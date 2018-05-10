Apple Abandons Athenry Data Centre Plan

10 May 2018 | 09.36 am

Business minister Heather Humphreys has expressed her ‘regret’ after Apple announced that it will not be pursuing its plans to construct a data centre in Athenry, Co Galway.

The project has been stalled by planning objections, and an appeal against the planning permission is currently before the Supreme Court. The €850 million project was first announced in February 2015.

Apple made it clear that the delays that beset this project caused them to reconsider their plans. The data centre will now be built in Denmark instead.

“These delays have underlined our need to make the state’s planning and legal processes more efficient,” said Humphreys (pictured). “The government has been working over the last number of months to make improvements to those processes.”

The minister referenced legislative proposals to designate data centres as ‘strategic infrastructure’ for planning purposes. Humphreys claimed this will ensure that future data centre-related planning applications can move more swiftly through the planning process.

“A package of measures is underway that will provide greater certainty on the timeframe for judicial review decisions on planning and other consent processes,” she added.

Hammer Blow

Fianna Fáil business spokesman Billy Kelleher described Apple’s decision as a hammer blow for Athenry and the surrounding locality.

“Ireland’s message that it is open for business has been seriously called into doubt,” he said. “Our competitiveness is being undermined by the country not having a fit for purpose planning system to facilitate major investment in facilities such as data centres.

“Planning laws cannot be used to block investment by future investors. Last October my party introduced constructive legislation in the Dáil to fast-track the planning process for large scale IT infrastructural projects such as data centres. Regrettably, we are still waiting on the government to come forward with amendments to the planning act. This is a black mark on the government’s scorecard,” Kelleher added.

Undemocratic

Dublin Chamber CEO Mary Rose Burke opined that the Apple situation highlights why a greater amount of certainty needs to be introduced into the planning process.

“As a country,we are at risk of becoming uncompetitive with other jurisdictions if we cannot improve the efficiency our planning process by making it speedier and less legalistic,” said Burke. “Reforms are required regarding the rights of third parties to appeal against a planning decision by a planning authority. Third parties in this context means people who have views about a planning application, whether or not they are directly affected by it. In each of the past four years, between 50% and 60% of appeals received by An Bórd Pleanála were third party appeals to planning decisions, according to Dublin Chamber research.

“These third party rights are almost unique to Ireland and are one of the main reasons for the slowness, waste and inefficiency of our planning process compared to other states. By contrast, there is no third party right of appeal against planning decisions in most jurisdictions including in England, Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland. Each of these jurisdictions have examined the idea of giving third parties a right of objection to planning decisions. However, in each case it was found to have been inefficient as well as undemocratic by advisory groups.”