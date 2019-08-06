Applaud Launches Booking Platform For Musicians

06 Aug 2019 | 11.25 am

Applaud.live, a Dublin startup that runs an online live music booking business, has launched a new platform to help independent artists get bookings.

The Artist Tier platform aims to help independent artists compete for bookings with larger management companies and record labels.

Using the platform, unsigned musicians can set up customisable profiles that can be used as an affordable, low maintenance alternative to setting up individual websites.

Musicians can also link their social media pages to their profile and display their audio and video content from SoundCloud, Spotify and YouTube.

Applaud.live was founded by Luke Rynne Cullen in April 2019. Cullen (22), who is president of Trinity Orchestra, is currently trying to raise €800,000 for his startup.

The platform charges €12 per month or €100 annually for a customisable profile that independent musicians can use as a tool to market themselves.

Musicians that sign up can select what type of events they wish to perform at as well as define the genres that they most closely align themselves to. The profile serves as an online electronic press kit/music résumé that they can use to send to booking agents and event organisers independently.

The startup is a member of TU Dublin’s Hothouse New Frontiers programme.

“Independent music artists, without professional management, have all had issues both in marketing themselves and getting paid for bookings,” Cullen explained.

Applaud.live currently has over 400 musicians signed up to its pre-launch website, and has secured musicians on the prototype platform bookings from the Castleknock Hotel, The Grand Social and Thinkhouse.

The platform will later include a bookings management system and facilitate online payments.

Photo: Applaud.live CEO Luke Rynne Cullen (right) and CTO Jerico Alcaras