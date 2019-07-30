App Enables Patients And Doctors To Share Health Data

30 Jul 2019 | 03.46 pm

Affidea has unveiled a new personal healthcare app that allows patients and doctors to share personal health data in real time.

Affidea Connect can connect patients and referring clinicians with all medical imaging and reports relating to content such as MRIs, Ultrasounds, Xrays or DXA and CT scans. The app uses the Jinga Snap platform.

The Affidea Connect Doctor application provides referring clinicians with immediate secure access to all imaging referred by them.

Barry Downes (pictured), Affidea Ireland CEO, said: “Affidea’s vision is to become the premier digital healthcare provider and we continuously look for innovative new ways to improve our services across Europe.

“We look forward to implementing this new software for the benefit of our patients and doctors, and working collaboratively with our partners across the healthcare industry to develop the very best clinical solutions for patients all over Europe.”

Affidea employs c.300 people in Ireland at three ExpressCare clinics in Tallaght and Santry in Dublin, and at The Elysian in Cork. The company also operates ten diagnostic centres and two managed hospital services.

The Affidea Ireland parent has 246 advanced diagnostic imaging, outpatient and cancer care centres across 16 countries.