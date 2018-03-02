Apex Seeking Graduates From Waterford And Cork

02 Mar 2018 | 07.27 am

Apex Fund Services has opened new, expanded offices at its HQ in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, and will add 50 jobs to its total in Ireland over the next 18 months, doubling its headcount.

The financial services provider specialises in delivering fund administration and middle offices services to asset managers across the globe. The firm has experienced rapid growth over the last year, organically and through acquisitions.

Ireland managing director Bryan Atkinson said: “Ireland is one of the world’s largest financial hubs and an extremely important service centre for Apex, with offices in Cork, Dublin and Sligo. With Brexit looming, more and more managers are looking to the Irish funds industry for stability and we are in the perfect position to service that business.

“We have invested in the new office for our Cork team to support this ongoing expansion, as we look to increase headcount here in the coming 12 to 18 months. It’s an exciting time for Apex and for the Irish employee population, providing more room for progression and exposure to learning new products as we expand.”

This country now hosts 250 of the world’s leading financial services firms, including half of top 50 banks, which have international operations in Ireland.

Apex is now actively recruiting experienced professionals and graduates in corporate finance, accounting and commerce to fill roles in the Cork office. Given the location of the new offices in East Cork on the N25 motorway, the company is particularly targeting graduates from Waterford Institute of Technology, Cork Institute of Technology and University College Cork.

The global company was established in Bermuda in 2003 and is now the eighth largest fund administrator in the world, with more than $350 billion under administration. It has had a presence in Ireland since 2007, with offices in Sligo and Dublin as well as Cork.